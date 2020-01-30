Senate Confirms Obiorah as CBN Deputy Governor

By Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Dr Kingsley Obiorah as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions read at plenary by its Chairman, Senator Uba Sani, which recommended the confirmation of the nominee.

The Senate thereafter dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report and eventually confirmed Obiorah as CBN Deputy Governor.

Details later…