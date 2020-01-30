Greenwood House School Celebrates 25-year Milestone

recommits to shaping the next 25 years with quality education

Greenwood House School, a dynamic Nursery and Primary School in Ikoyi, celebrates 25 years of delivering quality education in Nigeria. The anniversary was commemorated at an event held at the school premises on the 30th of January and had in attendance, staff, dignitaries, alumni, friends and well-wishers of the establishment. The theme of the event, “The past, the present and the future”, highlighted prominent achievements and how the school’s objectives have remained consistent, thus contributing to the growth and development of its students.

In 25 years, Greenwood House School has demonstrated its commitment to shaping world leaders. It has been accredited by the Cambridge International Examinations, British Council, Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN), and the Association of International School Educators of Nigeria (AISEN). It was also awarded membership status by the Council of British International Schools (COBIS). COBIS is an organization in service of British International Schools around the globe. This membership indicates total quality assurance in education for students and its dedication to teacher training.

Commenting on the milestone with delight, the Co-founder and Administrator, Dr. Mrs. Titilola Ekua Abudu said, “We are pleased to have reached this pivotal milestone. For us, it’s a testament to hard work, tenacity and dedication especially in this tough environment. Our students have gone far and wide into different walks of life, doing extraordinary things and remaining exemplary.

I am thinking much more about the future and how we intend to keep grooming the next generation of leaders at Greenwood House School with our team of qualified, dedicated and professional staff members and caregivers.”

Greenwood House School is a school operating on the premise of creativity, consistently pushing the creative boundaries of its students in a safe and secure environment. Greenwood House School pupils grow into well-rounded, cultured individuals who are fully equipped for life’s journey. “The children are the reason we exist, and as such we see each and every one of them as our own children. We consider Greenwood House a family and as a family, we love and support each other, no matter what. Having passed numerous milestones, the past 25 years has shown us that with hard work, dedication and love, we can look forward to the next 25 years with eager anticipation”, said the Principal of Greenwood House School. Mr. Ronald Cilliers.

As part of activities to mark this 25-year milestone, Greenwood House School will continue its celebration throughout the year with a line-up of interesting activities. The school regularly gives back to society through various projects for in Makoko and in childen’s hospitals; donates books and toys to public schools, and as part of their anniversary will undertake extensive renovations at the Eko Akete school in the campus area of Lagos.