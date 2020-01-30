Borno Gov Appoints Igbo, Yoruba Indigenes as Special Advisers

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, wednesday swore in an Igbo man and Yoruba indigene as special advisers.

The two-Chief Kesta Ogualili from Anambra State and Alhaji Yusuf Alao from Oyo State are among the 26 special advisers swore in by the governor.

Ogualili, hails from Dunukofia Local Government Area, while Alao is from Ogbomosho Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Zulum had on January 9, 2020, appointed both men who as professionals, have lived in Borno State for many years and have been actively supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, who represented Zulum at the swearing-in ceremony of the 26 advisers, administered oaths of office and allegiance on them.

The others swore in were Sheikh Modu Mustapha, Ali Damasak, Mustapha Bulu, Hussaini Gambo, Bukar Ardoram, Tukur Mshelia, Tijjani Modu, Inna Galadima, Zarah Bukar, Mustapha Sandabe, Gadau Ngurno, Mohammed Maulud, Bole Kachallah, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Barr. Bashir Maidugu, Bukar Konduga, Umoru Gaya, Ali Zangeri, Tukur Ibrahim, Tijjani Kukawa, Abba Gubio, Malam Gana Badu, Alhaji Adamu Chibok and Ahmed Zarma.

The governor advised the newly cabinet appointees to live up to the high expectations and contribute to the attainment of the ten pact development agenda already being implemented within the last eight months.