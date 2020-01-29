Nasarawa Offers Free Medical Services to Journalists 

Declaring the one-day event open, the Chief Medical Director of DASH, Dr. Hassan Ikrama, said the exercise was aimed at preventing any outbreak of ailments as well as identifying the health status of the practising journalists in the state

According to him, “The exercise is to prevent diseases at the early stage before its escalation. Prevention is better than cure. I urge you to go for regular medical checkup. 80 per cent of diseases infected on us are as a result of negligence.”

He further stressed that a lot of diseases can be prevented at the early stage just as he advised the beneficiaries against allowing diseases to stay long in their system before going for treatment.

Ikrama assured the journalists that DASH would continue to collaborate with the media in the state in order to reach out to the public on health tips, even as he commended the state government for facilitating the exercise to become a reality.

Responding, the NUJ state council chairman, Mrs Juliana Ofoku, commended the state government and DASH for organizing the exercise for journalists in the state, adding that the programme would go a long way towards improving the living standard of media practitioners in the state.