IG Sponsoring Lawlessness in Oyo LGAs, Afenifere Alleges

James Sowole in Akure

A pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday accused the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, of sponsoring lawlessness in Oyo State over the recent action by the sacked local government officials to return to office.

It would be recalled that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the immediate dissolution of local government elected officials on assumption office.

Reacting to the development, Afenifere, in a communiqué issued at the end of its General Assembly and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, condemned the action of the IGP on local government matters in Oyo State.

The meeting, which was held at Ijapo in Akure, Ondo State home of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasorati, was attended by notable leaders and members of the group including Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the Secretary, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, Chief Olusola Ebiseni, Chief Korede Futile, Chief Femi Aluko, among others. It was the first meeting in Year 2020.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the lawlessness going on in Oyo State over local government dissolution following the call to self-help by the IGP. We are miffed that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation is not appraised of the fact that Section 7 of the constitution which provides for the existence of administration and finance of local governments being the duty of states and not the federal government.

“Any pupil lawyer should know that you cannot enforce a judgement a state is not party to on it as every case has an authority for what it decides. No one can force a judgement Oyo is not a party to on it,” Afenifere said.

The group said apart from the provision of the constitution, which empowered states to control local government, there are two cases in court on Oyo State local government crisis which the federal government and IGP should have waited for determination before allegedly instigating the lawlessness in the state.

“We commend the state government for the maturity with which it has handled the matter and it is encouraged to continue on that line until the court decides. The federal government should bury its head in shame for being agent of destabilisation once again,” Afenifere alleged.