Ex-UI DVC to Deliver 482nd Inaugural Lecture

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (Academic), University of Ibadan, Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, will on January 30, deliver the 482nd inaugural lecture of the institution.

Aderinto, who will be the first Criminologist to deliver an inaugural lecture from the Department of Sociology, will speak on the topic: ‘On the Fringe of Society’.

The lecture, which is will hold at the Trenchard Hall of the institution, will be chaired by the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka.

The renowned criminologist and social problem expert has rich administrative profile having been sub-Dean and Dean of the Postgraduate School (now Postgraduate College); Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic); one-time acting Head, Department of Sociology, Lagos State University (LASU) during his sabbatical; and currently the Head of Sociology at the University of Ibadan.

Aderinto, who consults for many international organisations such as UNFPA and UNAIDS, is also a Member of Osun State Health Rejuvenation Committee, headed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The inaugural lecturer, whose research interests span deviance, criminology, victimology and social problems, is expected to unpack how his researches connect with the title and make policy sugestions that can help government at all levels nagivate the stormy climate of rescuing those on the fringe of the Nigerian society.