Buhari Seeks Senate’s Confirmation of Nominees

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval and confirmation of the Senate for Dr. Kingsley Obiorah and Professor Adeola Akande as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) respectively.

He is also seeking the upper chamber’s nod for the appointment of Captain Musa Nuhu as director-general of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

These requests were contained in three letters dated January 16, 2020, December 24, 2019, and January 7, 2020, respectively addressed to Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary yesterday.

President Buhari, in the letter requesting the confirmation of Obiora as deputy governor of the CBN, wrote: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora for confirmation as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

In another letter seeking the confirmation of the NCC nominees, Buhari wrote: “In accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed two names of nominees as chairman and member of the governing board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

The nominees are: Professor Adeolu Akande (Southwest) as Chairman, and Mr. Uche Onwude (Southeast) as member of the NCC board.

In another request, President Buhari sought Senate confirmation of Captain Nuhu as director-general for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for the confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is a reputable airline pilot and aviation safety expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the aviation industry. A copy of his curriculum vitae is attached herewith.

“In view of the strategic importance of the NCAA as the regulator of the Civil Aviation Industry, I wish to request for the expeditious consideratio