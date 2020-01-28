PDP Governors Partner Global Stakeholders to Deepen Democracy

In a move to reposition itself, become more relevant and strategic in the scheme of things in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has began to engage global stakeholders.

New Chairman of the Forum, Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, held separate meetings with the European Union (EU) Ambassador, Ketil Karlsen, and the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in Abuja Tuesday, a day after he emerged as head of the forum.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mohammed Bello, said the meetings centered on emerging developments in Nigeria and the role of the PDP-GF in the building and consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy, especially in the areas of strengthening institutions, constitutional and electoral reforms as well as good governance.

The statement said parties at the meetings also shared ideas on country strategies of international partners and how they could deepen cooperation between them and various PDP controlled states in critical areas of development in Nigeria.