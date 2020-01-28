NOC to Inaugurate Commissions Today

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has concluded plans to formally inaugurate it’s various Commissions on Wednesday in Lagos.

The composition of the commissions in line with the provisions of the International Olympic Charter and NOC Statutes. Also, these subsidiary governing bodies are not only advisory, but equally essential in the promotion of Olympic values

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel, stated that the formal inauguration is in line with the vision of the current board.

Gumel stating further, that the NOC administration has adopted a broad-based approach in the appointment of these Commissions, in line with the vision of expanding the scope of our operations to cover vital departments of Olympism.

Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, former Director General, National Sports Commission chairs the Ethics and Good Governance Commission.

The Marketing and Sponsorship Commission is headed by Mr. Wahid Enitan Oshodi while Hon Mohammed Bello Suleiman is the Chairman of Sport and Environment Commission.

Also, the Liaison Commission have Gumel as Chairman with Chief Solomon Ogba as the Vice Chairman. Mrs. Margaret Binga, Phemmy Adetula and Alh. Sani Ndanusa as members.

Mr. Olabanji Oladapo is the Secretary amongst other commissions.

The inauguration continues on Thursday.