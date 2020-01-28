Brooks and Blake Appoints Onajide Chairman

The Board of Brooks and Blake Nigeria Limited, a perception and marketing communications consulting firm, has announced the elevation of Ms. Olufunmilayo Onajide to the position of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, as the company consolidates on its growth and achievements over the past ten years.

Speaking on the development, Principal Partner, Brooks and Blake, Mr. Sola Fijabi expressed confidence in the appointment, saying Onajide has an incredible and diverse record of accomplishment in senior leadership roles.

“We strongly believe that she will provide the required leadership and direction to take Brooks and Blake to its next growth phase,” Fijabi said.

Onajide has served as a Director at Brooks and Blake for three years and has brought her 30 years corporate experience to use on its board. She also sits on the board of a number of other companies including Union Capital Markets Limited and the Advisory Board of Bridge International Academies (Nigeria), an integral arm of the world’s largest social enterprise targeted at low fee private education in Africa and India.

Onajide earned degrees in Politics and Economics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth (1986) and an LLB (1988) from the University of Wales, Cardiff. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989. Her experience over the years spans senior management positions in core banking and in Corporate Communications and Reputation Management.