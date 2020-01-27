Reactions Trail Burna Boy’s Loss at the Grammys

Vanessa Obioha

Prior to the Grammys which took place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA on Sunday night, some of Nigerian artistes like Wizkid sent their wishes to Burna Boy, congratulating him ahead on his first Grammy win. The gesture was an act of solidarity as well as confidence that the singer was going to bring the gramophone trophy home. Burna was nominated in the World Music category of the prestigious award.

However, at the event which was thrown in a plaintive mood over the death of the American N.B.A. legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, Burna lost to Beninese music star Angelique Kidjo who dedicated her award to Burna.

“Four years ago on this stage,” she began. “I was telling you that the new generation of artists coming from Africa are going to take you by storm. And the time has come.This is for Burna Boy.”

She continues: “Burna Boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way African music has been the bedrock of every music.”

Kidjo was featured in Burna’s 2019 ‘African Giant’ album, and as such respected the creative talents of the ‘Anybody’ crooner. Her album ‘Celia’ won the trophy for her.

Mixed reactions have trailed the news on Twitter. While some congratulated Burna, others felt he was cheated.

Dr. Joe Abah tweeted that “Although he didn’t win the #GrammyAwards2020, I am very proud of the recognition that @burnaboy has received on the world stage today. Angelique Kidjo dedicating her win to him is the definition of grace and class. Burna is just 28, he will come again.”

