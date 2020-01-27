Police Nab 86 Suspects for Cultism, Violent Attacks in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested 86 suspects for cultism and violent attacks carried out in the Ikorodu area of the state.

In a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, he said the strike force effected the arrests based on credible intelligence.

According to him, “The Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants established by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has arrested 21 cult suspects at Adamo community in Imota.

“The suspects, who belong to two rival cult groups, Aye and Eiye confraternities, mobilised from Emure and Adamo communities to unleash terror on residents of Adamo community and environs in the state.

“The arrest was carried out in a joint operations with operatives from Imota Police Station, Rapid Response Squad, Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Area N Command.

“This is a follow up to the operation carried out at Ijede where 65 cult suspects were arrested. Eleven assorted pistols of different calibre with large quantity of ammunition were also recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murder and armed robbery incidents recorded in Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The suspects will be charged to court.

“The commissioner of police further reaffirmed the commitment of the command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in Lagos State.”

In another development, three traffic robbery suspects and two others, who specialise in stealing vehicles in church, were also arrested by operatives of Ipaja Anti-traffic Robbery Patrol.

The suspects, Hassan Lekan, 19; Owolabi Seyi, 19, and Ismailia Ibrahim, 19, are specialised in snatching hand bags, phones and money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The police spokesperson said: “They mostly operate between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Items recovered from them include phones and bags snatched from three different victims. The suspects were charged to court.

“In a related development, operatives from Ipaja Division arrested two notorious suspects who specialise in car snatching and vehicle theft from parking spaces mostly in worship centres.

“The suspects are Bamidele Adebayo and Hakeem Taofik. They stole a Toyota Corolla saloon car at a church in Shagari Estate Ipaja and moved it to Ijagba village in Sango Ota, Ogun State.

“Detectives from Ipaja Police Station recovered the vehicle at about 1600hours of the same date from the suspects. The suspects were also charged to court.”