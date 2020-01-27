NSCDC Officer Shoots AA’s Senatorial Candidate in Imo

There was pandemonium at the victory party of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State yesterday as an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps shot the 2019 senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo North Senatorial District, Mr. Ndubuisi Emenike.

THISDAY gathered that the incident occurred when the APC members were celebrating the victory of the party at the rerun election in Okigwe North Federal Constituency, which was earlier held on Saturday.

APC’s Miriam Onuoha was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, when the celebration was ongoing at the house of the APC candidate at Umunachi in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state, the NSCDC officer who had escorted the AA senatorial candidate to the party, shot him accidentally, thus bringing the celebration to abrupt end.

It was gathered that the operative was shooting into the air when he shot the politician on the abdomen.

The senatorial candidate, who lost consciousness, was immediately rushed to St Joseph’s Hospital, Umunachi, before he was later rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not be reached for comment but a source at the state police command headquarters in Owerri confirmed the incident.