NPFL: Lobi Regain the Top Spot from Plateau Utd

Lobi Stars defeated Nasarawa United 2-1 in Makurdi yesterday to regain the top spot of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) from Plateau United who are now second with Rivers United in third position.

The NPFL Match-day 17 fixtures also witnessed Sunshine Stars return to the Top Four place from where they were temporarily dislodged by Dakkada FC yesterday.

Enyimba, who did not feature on the domestic scene this weekend, together with Adamawa United, who moved up two spots from the base, Jigawa Golden Stars and Nasarawa United complete the bottom four.

Rivers United also endured a disappointing evening as they played out a 0-0 draw against Wikki Tourists in Port Harcourt.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars and Kano Pillars battled to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling encounter. Anthony Omaka gave Pillars the lead nine minutes before the break, while Auwalu Ali levelled for Pillars in the 49th minute.

Omaka put Sunshine Stars ahead for the second time in the game a minute after the hour mark only for Ali to equalised again nine minutes later.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors defeated Warri Wolves 1-0 courtesy of Okon Otop 90th minute strike.

Akwa United edged out Heartland 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Heartland took the lead through Chukwuemeka Obioma in the 15th minute, but the home team rallied back through goals from Ndifreke Effiong (brace) and Akarandut Orok.

Tasiu Lawal scored the winning goal in the third minute as Katsina United pip FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

MATCHDAY 17

Adamawa 2-1 Kwara Utd

A’Warriors 1-0 W’Wolves

Katsina Utd 1-0 Ifeanyiubah

Akwa Utd 3-1 Heartland

Sunshine 2-2 Kano Pillars

MFM 0-0 Plateau Utd

Rivers Utd 0-0 Wikki

Lobi Stars 2-1 Nasarawa

Dakkada 2-0 Jigawa GS