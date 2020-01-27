NECO Clears Ifeanyi Ubah of Certificate Forgery Allegations

By Deji Elumoye and Kinģsley Nwezeh

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has cleared Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of certificate forgery allegations, saying his school certificate is genuine.

The examination body, in a letter dated January 23, 2020 addressed to the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), officially cleared Ubah, confirming the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as original and authentic.

In the letter with reference NECO/R/LGS/20/003, copied Senator Ubah and his Young Progressive Party (YPP), the examination body released Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah’s result details and cleared the air about his statement of result and NECO certificate.

NECO confirmed that Ubah took a total of eight subjects, had credit in seven subjects and failed one subject.

The subjects and the grade as listed by NECO are English Language – C6, Mathematics – C6, Biology – F9, Government – C6, Economics – C5, Literature in English – C5, Commerce – C5 and

Christian Religious Studies – C6.

Details later…