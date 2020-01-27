Edo 2020: PDP Rep member declares support for Obaseki’s re-election

Member representing Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency at the National Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Joe Edionwere, has endorsed the re-election of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Edionwere threw his support for the governor’s re-election during a thanksgiving service to celebrate the electoral victory of Hon. Marcus Onobun, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, in Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area.

He said, “I want to tell you to continue your good works. It does not matter how long you spend in power. It is the legacy you leave behind that matters. Let it be known to you that those who are with you are more than those against you.

“It is about development and since that is what you stand for, there is no party when it comes to development. You have constructed roads, rebuilt schools and health centres. I want to thank you on behalf of the church. May God perfect all that concerns you.”

He noted, “We need you to construct some roads in Iruekpen, not because we will vote for you, but because you are a good man.”