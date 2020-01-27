Airtel Launches 0904 Number Series

Airtel Nigeria has added 0904 number series to its numbering range, following the approval of the industry regulator, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC). The telco said the new number series, which brings its growing numbering range scheme to nine, would throw up an amazing opportunity for more Nigerians to join the network with the largest and widest 4G coverage.

Aside the 0904 number range, Airtel currently has the following numbering series: 0802, 0808, 0708, 0812, 0701, 0902, 0907 and 0901.

Commenting on the 0904 number range, Airtel’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “The expansion to accommodate more telecoms customers is an affirmation to the fact that Airtel is the network of first choice for many Nigerians.

“We express our profound appreciation to all our customers and to new customers who have demonstrated by their actions that Airtel is not just an innovative and reliable network but a network with compelling value offerings.

“We assure our customers that we will not rest on our laurels as we create more unique and customized propositions that will empower them to realize their dreamsas well as succeed in their personal and professional endeavours. With the new 0904 number range, we are inviting more telecoms consumers to come experience the best and widest 4G and digital experience.”

Headquartered in Lagos, the company’s product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce and enterprise services.

Airtel’s parent company, Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Asia and Africa.