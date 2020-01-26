SUNDAY NEWSOF THE WEEK STORIES

By Tobi Soniyi

Junaid: Sanusi Asked to be Osinbajo’s VP when Buhari was Sick in London

The last has yet to be heard about what transpired when President Muhammadu Buhari was in London, the United Kingdom for treatment.

Nigerians didn’t have to wait longer as the week began with the revelation by a second republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, who claimed that Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, lobbied for the position of vice-president when President Muhammadu Buhari was hospitalised in London.

Osinbajo presided over the country when Buhari treated an undisclosed ailment in London in 2017. Mohammed said the emir asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to consider him for the nation’s number two position in the event that the president dies.

The former lawmaker also alleged that Sanusi met with some south-west leaders to canvass support for a presidential candidate aside Buhari.

“Once Buhari was sick, very sick in England, he went to Osinbajo, this current Emir Sanusi; he was sure that Buhari was going to die. And if Buhari dies, he would like Osinbajo to consider him as a vice president, even though on the surface, he belonged to no party,” he said. Emir Sanusi has yet to deny the claim.

Indeed many things must have happened while Buhari was abroad on medical. There will be more revelations in the future.

But before those who know suffer memory loss, they should open up on other matters that took place while the president was abroad.

There have been speculations that the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is being hounded for what he did and didn’t do while the president was away in UK to attend to his health.

The cabal was reportedly offended by the decision of Osinbajo to releive the then Director Genereal of the State Security Service, Mr Lawal Musa Daura after he invaded the National Assembly.

When Supreme Court Turns Governors to Prayer Warriors



The Supreme Court eventually upheld the election of Plateau, Bauchi, Sokoto and Kano states governors.

But not until they have held special prayers to make sure that the judgment favour them. If nothing is wrong with the justice system, as All Progressives Congress claimed in its reaction to the Peoples Democratic Party’s statement on the removal of Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, why would anyone have to hold prayers for judgment to favour them?

Some communities in Sokoto State had last Sunday organised special prayer sessions ahead of Monday Supreme Court judgment for the success of the state and Aminu Tambuwa

The grand finale prayer session was led by Malam Tukur Rijiyar-Zaure to seek God’s intervention for the state and Tambuwal to be declared as the elected governor of the state by the apex court. In Bauchi, a coalition of four groups called for special prayers for the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

The groups, comprising the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Peoples Democratic Party Youths Movement, Coalition of Women groups and Artisans, trooped to Bauchi State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), yesterday, to declare support for the governor.

In Kano State, supporters of S Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje also resorted to prayers for divine intervention for the Supreme Court to uphold the governor’s election.

No one can blame them, after all it took a prophecy from Father Mbaka to get the Supreme Court to sack Ihedioha! It is typical of Nigerians to outsource challenges that can be tackled through policies or legislation to religious institutions.

By now it should be clear to both parties that the Supreme Court is a common enemy that has to be confronted.

Insecurity Everywhere, as Catholic Bishop Confirms Killing of CAN Chairman



The security situation in the country remains dire even though the government continues to pretend as if there is no cause for alarm. Security agencies are obviously overwhelmed. During the week, the Catholic Bishop of Adamawa Diocese, Bishop Stephen Manza confirmed the killing of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) Chairman for Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, in the hands of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

He also told the Federal Government to stop deceiving Nigerians that the group has been defeated.“Government should stop fooling Nigerians and tell them the truth. Boko Haram is still strong…who can travel between Michika and Maiduguri without using escorts,” an angry Manza asked.

In Lagos, the gory details of how police evacuated the remains of a businessman, Ignatius Odunukwe on Tuesday from the canal in Ogunbo forest, off Ajah Road, the location where suspected killers dumped the dismembered body of their victim after killing him.

The power of security agencies to prevent crimes before they happen appeared non-existent.

During the week, eight Nigerian soldiers killed, five wounded in battle with Boko Haram.

Insecurity has become the new normal.

With this level of insecurity in Nigeria, no one should wonder why President Donald Trump wants to include Nigeria in the list of countries with visa restriction to the United States.

Finally, Adoke in Court, Faces Multiple Corruption Charges



When Dr Goodluck Jonathan was the president, Mohammed Bello Adoke, (SAN) was the Attorney General of the Federation. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission reported to him. You would often see the then Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Lamorde at the Federal Ministry of Justice clutching files waiting to see Adoke at the Federal Ministry of Justice. Today, Adoke is on remand at EFCC facility.

The commission has filed multiple corruption charges against him.

Under Nigerian law, an accused person remains innocent until proven guilty and convicted. Mr Adoke is presumed innocent.

The charges include money laundering, denying Nigeria taxes and an alleged N300 million bribe. Adoke faces charges before both the Federal High Court and the Federal Capital Territory High Court. The EFCC filed a seven-count charge against the former attorney-general before the Federal High Court in Abuja and a 12-count charge before the FCT High Court.

Today, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) is exercising the same power Adoke had as AGF. Malami had used the power to hound judges he had issues before he was appointed justice minister. In the future, some of the decisions he takes today as AGF will come back to haunt him when he leaves office. Those calling the shots today will become ordinary persons tomorrow.

Why Amotekun Will Remain in the News

Hardly a day passes without Amotekun being in the news. There must be something about it that keeps it in the news every day. If people are not mobilising to support it, some highly placed politician would be issuing a neither-here-nor there statement on it.

As it is, the battle line is drawn between the protagonists and the antagonists as well as the neither-here-nor-there. Attorney General Malami stood by his declaration that the security outfit is illegal. He had nevertheless, helped to bring Amotekun into national reckon

Although, it appeared a truce was reached after the governors of the states in the south west met with the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, no one should expect the controversy over Amotekun to disappear very soon. As it is always the case, the devil is in the details.

Whether we like it or not, Amotekun is going to remain in the news.

US to Restrict Nigerians

As Nigerians become nuisance, United States President, Donald Trump, is set to add Nigeria and six others to a new list of countries on America’s visa restriction. According to the report, Nigerians would not be barred from entering the country but would not be issued with certain types of visas. Last year, US indefinitely suspended its interview waiver process for visa renewals for Nigerian applicants. The waiver process previously allowed holders of two-year visas, usually frequent travelers, to renew them by submitting their passports and supporting documents for review rather than going through in-person interviews for every application.

Before we blame Trump, it is interesting to note that an estimated 29,723 Nigerian immigrants living in the United States overstayed their U.S. non-immigrant tourism/business (B1/B2) visas between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.

Statistics from the US Department of Homeland Security Nigeria had 15.18 per cent rate of overstay and a Suspected ‘In-Country Overstay’ rate of 14.81 per cent.

Is Nigeria Losing the War Against Corruption?



President Muhammadu Buhari came to power promising to fight corruption.

He has indeed made some efforts. But he has also in several ways undermined his own efforts and some of the gains of the past are being eroded. Last Thursday, Nigeria was adjudged 2nd most corrupt country in West Africa by Transparency International. Just like security, Nigeria is losing the war against corruption.

No one should be surprised that the handlers of the president, rejected the rating.

You can’t blame them. It is easier to see others’ mistakes but yours.

Ironically, the same government officials are quick to celebrate when Nigeria is rated favourably. No one should expect to see improvement in the fight against corruption. A government that is not humble enough to accept its mistakes can’t make progress.

It is the same reason Nigeria is losing the war against insurgency, banditry, kidnappings and other vices.

At THISDAY 25 Anniversary Celebration, Everyone is a Winner

The THISDAY 25 Anniversary Event Did not Disappoint. It was an awesome night of glitz and glamour. No one could have been happier than the Publisher/Chairman of Thisday, Prince Nduka Obaigbena. No one gave him a chance when he started the publication. But against all odds, he succeeded.

Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu’s description of the event was apt.

He wrote: “The venue, Eko Convention Centre was filled with A-list guests as the influential newspaper chose the occasion to honour 25 top Nigerian brands and personalities of the last decade. “That was not all, the event was also used to pour encomiums on the over 1000 staff that have passed through the newspaper and helped to make it one of the most admired media brands on the African continent.

“The occasion, graced by super model, Naomi Campbell, John Lagend, Asa, witnessed the launch of Arise Play, a global streaming service of the media company.

“Awardees at the event which had winners in two categories: Editors’ choice and People’s choice included: Mr Godwin Emefiele and Mr. Herbert Wigwe ( Bankers of the Decade), Mr Babatunde Fashola and Mr Peter Obi ( Governor of the Decade ), Globacom and Gtbank ( Brand of the Decade), Mr. Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu Foundation ( Philanthropist of the Decade), Dangote Group ( Company of the Decade), Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala ( Minister of the Decade), Zenith Bank and Access Bank ( Bank of the Decade), Central Bank of Nigeria and Economic & Financial Crimes Commission ( Institution of the Decade), Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr. ( Entrepreneur of the Decade), Amina Mohammed and Chimamanda Adichie ( Woman of the Decade), President Muhammadu Buhari and Dr Goodluck Jonathan ( Persons of the Decade). The event had a hall filled with top-rate Nigerians such as Uncle Sam Amuka, Alhaji Isa Funtua, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Mr Mele Kyari ( GMD, NNPC), Mr Ibrahim Magu (Acting Chairman, EFCC), Mrs Bella Disu, Executive Chairman, Globacom, Mr Jim Ovia, Hajia Bola Shagaya, Kennedy Uzoka and others