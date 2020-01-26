FMC Confirms Three Cases of Lassa Fever, One Death in Kogi

By Ibrahim Oyewale

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja in Kogi State has confirmed three cases of Lassa fever and one death in the last one week in the hospital.

The Head of Clinical Services (HCS), FMC Lokoja, Dr Bernard Ododo, disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Sunday in Lokoja.

Ododo said that five suspected cases of Lassa fever were reported in the hospital in the last one week, out of which three were positive, and one died.

”Five suspected cases reported at the hospital in the last one week; three already tested positive, of which one died.

”Two cases already transferred to Lassa Fever Management Centre at Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo State.

”Two others (of which one has died) have their results awaited from NCDC Laboratory in Abuja,” Ododo said.

The doctor, therefore, advised residents to adopt all the necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak of epidemic prone diseases in the state.

He advised the people to maintain high hygienic principles, keep rodents away from their residence and food stuffs.

He further urged the public to seek early medical attention in case of fever, headache, sore throat, vomiting, joint pain, abdominal pain and at later stage, bleeding from body orifices.

The doctor advised relatives or care givers to patients, to be careful and use gloves whenever they want to touch or evacuate effluents and wastes from the patient.

”For health care givers, universal safety precaution is key. Wash hands with sanitizers, glove and kitting on personal protection equipment kit (PPE) are necessary.

”But first is to uphold high index of suspicion while clerking patient with likely Lassa fever signs and symptoms on arrival to hospital .

”Treatment is more effective if detected early and treatment commenced immediately.

”Lassa is highly infectious and contagious, everyone must beware,” Ododo advised.