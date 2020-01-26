APC Defeats PDP in Ogun Assembly Rerun

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kolapo Osunsanya, as winner of the House of Representatives rerun held in Ogun Sate on Saturday.

In the result of the election announced by INEC’s Returning Officer, Professor Charles Onwuka, at the commission’s collation centre in Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Osunsanya polled a total of 25, 959 votes to defeat his rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Taiwo Shote, who polled a total of 21, 911 votes.

Announcing the winner, Onwuka of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) said the APC candidate, Osunsanya, representing Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu and Ijebu North East Federal Constituency at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, having fulfilled all the necessary constitutional requirements was returned as winner of the rerun.

Both the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal which sat in Abeokuta as well as the Court of Appeal that sat in Ibadan had earlier nullified the election of Osunsanya and ordered for a rerun in 13 polling units of the Federal Constituency.

The polling units were: Ward 5, Unit 5 in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area; Ward 10, Unit 3 in Odogbolu Local Government Area and the entire Ward 8 in Ijebu North East Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, in all the polling units visited during the election, THISDAY observed impressive turnout of voters while the election was also violence free.