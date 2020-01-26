Agony of a Commissioner…How Shula Adebolu Was Disgraced from Lagos Government

Five months after she was sworn in as Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Shula has gone out in spectacular fashion. Apparently, the very executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to shuffling the State Executive Committee. To borrow the term contained in the statement signed and released to the press by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, several cabinet portfolios have been affected by this redeployment.

He that thinks he has wisdom, let him apply his heart to this conundrum: that the Shulamite woman – with no less renown than her Biblical namesake – has had her chair relocated from the Lagos State roundtable of executive government, only having acquired it five months ago.

To put things in clearer light, Mrs. Shullamite Olufunke Adebolu joined the Sanwo-Olu chariot with as much managerial ordnance as possible. A lawyer, Mrs. Adebolu was bringing on more than 22 years of proficiency and experience of Management consultancy. The same portfolio had been a worthwhile advantage in her previous employments, particularly as Associate Director in PwC’s Advisory Services, overseeing the West Market Area Country Management Unit, and supporting the Office of the Regional Senior Partner.

In light of the redeployment, Mrs. Adebolu’s wealth of know and know-how does not appear to fit the proviso of the new cabinet. According to the press release, her replacement is Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf – who was formerly the Commissioner for Home Affairs.

Although no reason was given for Mrs. Adebolu’s exit, there is a rumoured blemish to her appointment, in the form of the Greater Lagos event – which saw funds spent to the conspicuous absence of the invitees. But that is only a rumour. The press release only mentions new energy and vivacity as the intended rationale for the reshuffle.

Meanwhile, aside Mrs. Adebolu and Mrs. Akinbile-Yusuf, others caught on the waves of the shuffling tide included Dr. Wale Ahmed (from Commissioner for Special Duties to Local Government and Community Affairs), Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke (from Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs to the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment), Prince Anofiu Elegushi and Architect Kabiru Ahmed (from Special Advisory Unit to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Waterfront Infrastructure, respectively).

The End! Why So Many Beautiful Ladies and Gentlemen will Miss Billionaire Taxman, Tunde Fowler

How is the Nigerian administrative system not like a game of chess? Simple: the moves and checkmates cannot be anticipated, losses are set up to be grandly unpleasant for toppled contestants, and checkmates are a rattling episode for even the most uninterested onlooker. With Fowler left holding the short straw at the game windup, the tables of many folks have been positively rattled.

The news of the exit of Babatunde Fowler from the executive chairmanship of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was a game changer for numerous folks. Like the reverberation of any tidal wave, some have been buoyed up in excitement by this development, imagining treasures floating their way, while others – like Jonah – have been swallowed up by the whale of despair.

Tunde Fowler was the boss! In more ways than one, Fowler worked the engines of his regime to dispense sympathy and favour for many a lucky man and lady. A man very passionate about the welfare of young people, Fowler is said to have fathered several of these, employing the vast resources at his disposal to make this young woman smile, and that gentleman gush with gratitude, furnished mediums of shelter and transport close at hand.

To have been in his good graces! To have been in his good books! Even more unfortunate that although he was held in highest esteem for his benefaction and patronage, folks at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were not so moved. All the more noticeable since Fowler had allegedly already begun breaking fast with the EFCC while in office.

The most publicised of his involvement with EFCC centred around an alleged 2.1 billion which disappeared with the payment of Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) to staff (about 40 senior and junior management staff of the FIRS, including the Director of Finance, Mr. M. Auta, who were all reportedly arrested in May of 2019).

All that bad rep about stealing public funds – or associating with those who do – cannot have been savoury for the former FIRS boss. Add that to his withdrawal from seat and a spiral begins to crystallise. What his associates and supporters would feel! Tunde Fowler would surely be missed.