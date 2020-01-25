The Boko Haram Insurgency 

Saturday letter2

The activities of Boko Haram terrorists and the breakaway faction, the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in recent times are worrisome and required holistic and scientific solution by the federal government.

From December 2019 through January 2020, Boko Haram and ISWAP have carried out series of attacks both on civilians and military personnel that led to the killing of several innocent Nigerians.

Nigerians and the world are still shocked by the event of 25 December, 2019 when the terrorist group killed 11 Christian’s captives in Borno State and massacred four abducted aid workers of the international non- governmental organization (Action Against Hunger). Nigerians received the shock news of the killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State who was beheaded in the afternoon of Monday, 20 January 2020.

There was an indication that negotiation was ongoing between the Boko Haram sect and third party on behalf of the federal government where the murderous terror group was demanding for a ransom of N70 million for the release of the clergyman. The reason for the change of mind of the Boko Haram sect that led to the murder of Rev. Andimi after the insurgents have agreed to set him free reportedly was because he refused to be converted to Islam.

All this shows that Nigeria’s security agents are ineffective and not well- equipped to eliminate insurgency. A situation whereby terrorist hideouts can’t be found in order for the military to neutralise it is so bad. Since the year 2009, when Boko Haram insurgency started in Maiduguri, Borno State, the militant group has continuously terrorized Nigerians, killing, and maiming innocent people with no solution in sight.

It is ungodly for any sane person to kill fellow human being. All the claims at different times by the security agencies that Boko Haram terrorists and other groups have been defeated are nonsense.

While commenting on the latest act of terrorism by the notorious Boko Haram, the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar said: “This development saddens me. There’s a compelling need to recalibrate our security architecture “. The chief executive of Christians Solidarity Worldwide, Mervyn Thomas in his comment said: “The resurgence of both factions of Boko Haram is emblematic of the increasing insecurity in the country, and Nigerian civilians are at the receiving end. In view of the multiplicity of armed non-state actors currently operating in Nigeria, rising levels of insecurity throughout the country constitute a threat to sustainable investment and development “.

Agunloye A. Bashiru, Lagos