Norwich Loan Out Odusina to National League club Hartlepool

English Premier League club Norwich City have confirmed that promising Nigerian defender Timi Odusina will be spending the remainder of the 2019-2020 season on loan at National League club Hartlepool.

The 20-year-old is being loaned out for the second time in recent seasons, having spent a portion of the 2018-2019 campaign at AFC Fylde.

He has reunited with manager Dave Challinor, who coached him during his loan spell with AFC Fylde.

Odusina has been at Norwich City since the age of fourteen after joining from Arsenal, and signed his first professional contract in 2016.

Injuries have limited his appearances to only four games for the Canaries in the Premier League 2 this term.

The new Hartlepool number 12 is in contention to make his competitive debut in tomorrow’s league game against Stockport County at The Super 6 Stadium.

After playing 31 games in the division, Hartlepool are eleventh in the table with 41 points.