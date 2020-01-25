Nigeria to Swap Prisoners with Macao

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja signed Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a terse statement, said the president’s assent was the offshoot of a Federal Executive Council (FEC) decision of August 1, 2018. “This is sequel to the Federal Executive Council Conclusion of August 1, 2018, which approved and directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to prepare the Instrument of Ratification of the above Agreement for the President’s signature. President Buhari’s assent formally executes the Agreement,” the statement added.