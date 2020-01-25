NEXIM South-south Enlightenment 

In furtherance of its mandate of promoting the diversification of the Nigerian economy and boosting non-oil exports, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank will be hosting the Export Enlightenment and Engagement Programme for the South-south Geopolitical Zone from January 28th – 30t, 2020. The event, which will hold at the Dome Event Centre, Okpanam Road, Asaba, Delta State, and would be declared open by the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa along with other Governors from Edo, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, seeks to bring together exporters, bankers, policy makers, top government officials and other operators in the non-oil export sector towards highlighting the non-oil export potentials of the south-south region and other pertinent issues that impact the contribution of the region to economic diversification.

The theme of the conference ‘Maximising the Export Potentials of the South-South Region for Economic Growth’ will be addressed by various high profile speakers, including the Chief Executive Officers of Nigerian Export-Import Bank, (NEXIM), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the Nigerian Incentive Risk Based System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the Nigerian Customs Service, the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Others include the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC). Also speaking at the event are various banking institutions led by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Others include the Development Bank of Nigeria, the Bank of Agriculture and the Bank of Industry