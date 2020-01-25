MultiChoice Talent Factory to Host Masterclasses on Acting for Camera 

Tolulope Ibukunoluwa



MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), the creative shared value initiative of MultiChoice, is set to host Masterclasses on Acting for Camera in the West African sub-region. The Masterclasses will take place in Lagos on 28 January and in Accra, Ghana, on 30 January.

The one-day Masterclasses will have as facilitator international award-winning director, Denny. Y. Miller

Speaking on the Masterclasses, Femi Odugbemi, MTF Academy Director (West Africa) said, Miller, who won awards for directing Isibaya and Swartwater, will be at both masterclasses to teach participants drawn from industry groups in new techniques in acting for camera.

Miller, who has been in television for over 25 years, started his career in the television and film industry at the age of 19 when he worked as part of the crew in Egoli- Place of Gold. Surrounded by notable talent in the industry and some of the best technicians, he acquired experience that would leave him passionate about directing for television.

Miller directed season one of Nigeria’s longest-running soap opera Tinsel, mentoring a cast and crew that had little or no experience in the genre. He was also the creative director and director on two seasons of Moments with Mo, a hit Nigerian talk show, and wrote as well as directed Kenya’s first talent search reality series, The Presenter.

Odugbemi explained that the masterclasses, which will involve actors, actresses and directors will ensure industry players to understand that imagery matters more than words in performance. “These actors and directors would channel their emotions in a more powerful way when they comprehend the dynamics of acting with camera and not acting for camera,” he stated.

He also pointed out that MultiChoice will continue to improve the skills personnel in the Nigerian film and television industry and that the MTF Masterclasses will eventually deliver a more professionalized and networked film/ television industry across Africa by expanding the community of highly skilled professionals in indigenous content creation.

Last week, Ari de Beer, an award-winning Steadicam operator, facilitated a well-attended one-day MTF Masterclass in Steadicam operations. It had in attendance seasoned camera operators, who received certificates of participation.

Participants at the Acting for Camera Masterclasses are required to have a minimum of 5 years’ experience as actors/ actresses and will be drawn from across the industry spectrum in Nigeria and Ghana.