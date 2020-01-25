Large Turnout, Late Arrival of Election Materials as Sokoto Holds Assembly Rerun

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

As Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts rerun elections in some parts of Sokoto state Saturday there was a large turnout of voters but late arrival of materials.

There was impressive turnout of voters in every polling unit visited by THISDAY Saturday morning.

At Sarki Muslimi A polling Unit 1, the presiding officer Usaina Yusuf Jega said they were at the polling unit since 7:00am waiting for the arrival of electoral materials .

At the time of filing this report at 9:30am, voting had yet to commence,

Details later…