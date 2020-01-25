Judiciary: Financial Autonomy Gets Green Light in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



Hopes have brightened for the much-talked-about financial autonomy for the third arm of government at the state level following the passage of the Delta State Judiciary Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill into law by the Delta State House of Assembly yesterday.

In his remarks, Speaker, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who presided over the House plenary, described the passage of the bill as a crucial milestone for democracy particularly in Delta State.

The passage of the bill will give necessary legal muscle to the financial autonomy constitutionally granted the judicial arm of government to enhance accountability and good governance in the state.

Oborevwori gave insight into the process saying, “At the Committee of the Whole, Members painstakingly went through the Delta State Judiciary Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill. Contributions and amendments were made by members, which aided us in the consideration of the bill.”

He commended the committee and members for the dedication and patriotic zeal in towards ensuring rigorous by timely consideration of the bill, leading to its successful passage.

“Esteemed colleagues, I congratulate all of us on a job well done. The passage of this Bill is a huge milestone for democracy in Delta State.

“Without a doubt, this Bill will strengthen the financial autonomy granted to the Judicial Arm of Government and ensure accountability, transparency and efficiency in the utilisation of the funds which shall accrue to the Judiciary from the State’s Consolidated Revenue Fund,” the speaker said.