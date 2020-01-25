Joshua Tempts Wilder-Fury Winner with Saudi Arabia Offer

Anthony Joshua’s team has received a “huge site offer” to stage an undisputed world title clash against the winner of the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight in Saudi Arabia.

Britain’s heavyweight star regained his world titles with a rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in December and promoter Eddie Hearn hopes to head back to the Middle East for a blockbuster battle at the end of 2020.

Wilder defends his WBC title against Fury in Las Vegas on February 22, while Joshua plans to put his WBA, IBF and WBO belts at stake against Kubrat Pulev in London in May or June.

But the Matchroom Boxing boss wants to split a massive fight purse down the middle for Joshua and the reigning WBC champion after holding recent talks with Saudi officials.

“We have to try and make that happen,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Right now, the fight that Anthony Joshua wants is the winner of Wilder and Fury.

“We’ve been there before. Both guys have turned down 60-40 for that fight and now we have no other option, but to offer them 50-50, because the fight will never happen, subject to the boss giving the thumbs up, which I think he knows that’s the way to make this fight.

“We have a huge site offer in place for that fight to take place.”

Asked about Saudi Arabia, Hearn added: “A big option. We have a partnership out there in Saudi Arabia.