Imo Police Arrest 29 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers

Amby Uneze in Owerri



The Imo State Police Command have arrested 29 suspected criminal offenders ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and human/child traffickers. They also rescued 10 victims comprising six men and four women.

Parading the suspects in the State Police Headquarters, the new Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Fafowora, who also addressed his maiden press briefing having assumed office in the state on January 1, 2020 promised to ensure adequate protection of lives and property as well as to do everything possible to ensure that the community policing principle that exists in the state shall be sustained and improved upon.

The CP said the Command under his watch would ensure absolute respect for human rights at all times, as “we shall not condone any form of incivility to members of the public or other unethical or unprofessional act or misconduct. He also promised to take drastic action against Police extortion and other vices along the major roads and highways; through energising for optimal performance of the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) of the command domiciled in the office of the Police Public Relations Office (PPRO).

“The ‘X’ Squad Department, Monitoring Unit and the Command Provost Department vested with the responsibilities of arrest, investigation and discipline of erring officers will be strengthened for effective and efficient performances”, he said.

CP Fofowora maintained the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) as launched by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, would be activated with dedicated phone lines; as this would aimed at ensuring prompt response to issues relating to professional infractions.

While noting that the command shall continue to partner with all other security agencies in the state in order to achieve the desired goal of protecting lives and properties in the state, he promised to engage in drastic and aggressive fight against crime and criminality in all the nook and crannies of the State.

He said that upon his assumption of duty, he directed all the operational units of the command to take the fight against crime and criminality to the den and hide out of the criminals, as such task was carried out to the letter and the resultant effect was part of the reason of parading 29 suspects arrested within the past few weeks for various offences ranging from Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Cultism, Child trafficking etc, investigation into the said cases had reached advanced stages and they would be charged to the court as soon as possible.

The CP therefore, used this opportunity to warn all criminals or intending criminals to either repent and desist from crime or leave the State, as the command and other Security Agencies had resolved to make the state very hot, unfriendly and uncomfortable for them and encouraged “Ndi Imo” to cooperate with the command by providing useful information to enable them nip crime and criminality in the bud.