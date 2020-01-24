Transfer: Victor Moses Unveiled at Inter Milan

Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses, was officially unveiled as an on loan Inter Milan player Thursday evening. The 29-year-old Nigerian joined the Nerazzurri on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. He has been handed the number 11 jersey at the club.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Manchester United ‘reject’ and Inter Milan top scorer, Romelu Lukaku, was delighted to reunite with his former Chelsea mate, Victor Moses.

Moses on Wednesday completed his Medicals ahead of the final loan move from Turkey and according to UK’s Daily Mail, Lukaku posted a picture of Moses at dinner with other Inter players in what looks like the signing was already a done deal.

The wing-back had traveled to Italy ahead of a transfer to the Italian giants, where he is set to be reunited with former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

But it appears that Moses’ ex-Chelsea team-mate Romelu Lukaku has just spoiled the reveal of the Nigerian player after posting his snap of Inter players enjoying a dinner together.

Inter are battling with Juventus for the Scudetto crown this season, and trail the Old Lady by four points, and the squad decided to link up for a team bonding session with a meal out in order to boost morale.

Belgium star Lukaku showed off a united front among the players as they smiled at the dinner table, with on-loan Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez in the foreground and Borja Valero looking very content holding a glass of wine.

But look a little closer and you will see a certain Chelsea player lingering at the back of the photo – and the picture of Moses appears to suggest he is on the brink of being an Inter player.

Moses sat opposite Lukaku as he smiles and appears to be bedding into his new surroundings already, as the former United striker wrote: ‘My brothers, My boys, My Friends, My teammates @Inter’.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has already confirmed that Moses is looking to move, saying talks with other clubs were ‘ongoing’.

“On Victor Moses; he’s obviously coming back from his loan with a view to going elsewhere, and those talks are ongoing as well,” Lampard stressed.

Inter have already signed another English full back this season in Man United’s Ashley Young – who has become the third Red Devils star to sign for the club this season.

Moses, who has been on loan with Fenerbahce this season, sees his Chelsea deal expire at the end of the season and the impending move should provide the player a huge boost as it returns him to Conte, who was a huge fan of his at Stamford Bridge.

He featured prominently under the Italian at right wing-back as Chelsea soared to a Premier League title success in 2016-17.