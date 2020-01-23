Mob Lynches Armed Robbery Suspect in FCT

Injures policemen, smashes patrol vehicles

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Angry mob yesterday lynched a “one-chance” robbery suspect along Jahi-Katampe Expressway in Abuja. The mob also injured policemen, who arrived the scene following a distress call and smashed the windscreen of police vehicles.

The FCT Police Command said it met stiff resistance from the mob while responding to a distress call.

It said the police team was attacked with dangerous weapons, which injured some of the officers.

The robbery suspect, who was beaten to a pulp was later rushed to the hospital where he died while some of the injured police officers were also hospitalised.

“The FCT Police Command on Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 while responding to a distress call rescued a one-chance robbery suspect from an angry mob who were about to lynch him to death.

“It is unfortunate to state that Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives while responding to the distress call met stiff resistance from the mob, who attacked the team with dangerous weapons, leaving one of the officers with serious injuries. The operational car of the team was also badly damaged by the mob”, the police said in a statement.

The statement by the command said the injured police operative was rushed to hospital for medical care.

“The command while assuring residents of its commitment to protect lives and property, enjoins the public to collaborate with the police in its continuous effort to combat crime and secure lives and property in FCT”.