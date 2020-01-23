Man, 19, Arraigned for Sexually Abusing Minor in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A 19-year-old boy, Tope Anisere, was yesterday docked by Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court, Ekiti State, for an alleged sexual assault on a three-year-old girl.

The accused person is standing trial on a charge of indecent act.

According to police prosecutor, Sergeant Olubu Apata, the accused person put the toddler on his laps and sexually abused her.

The prosecutor disclosed that the teenager committed the offence on January 3, 2020, in Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state.

He said it was the girl who reported the accused to her mother which led to his arrest.

Apata said the offence contravened Section 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him.

His counsel, Mr. Abiola Gboyega, urged the court to grant his client bail, and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety, adding that the surety shall be a blood relation to the accused.

The Magistrate subsequently adjourned the case till February 10 for hearing