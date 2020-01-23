LG Vice Chairmen Back Malami on Letter to Makinde

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC) has expressed its support for the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, over his letter to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, requesting the latter to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court on the dissolution of local government administration in his state.

Reacting to the development yesterday, ALGOVC National President, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, said the decision of the minister to write Oyo State governor on behalf of the fereral government was a welcome development.

He noted that this latest action of the federal government has confirmed what his association had always stood for as it frequently decried the illegality of sacking democratically elected local government chairmen.

“Practically, we had demonstrated our commitment to the struggle last year as we openly refused at our award ceremony to confirm the association’s merit award to the immediate past governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, who had earlier been nominated for the award by our assesment committee.

“We publicly declared him as not worthy to receive our award, because he disregarded the Supreme Court judgement to dissolve constitutionally elected local government administration in his state immediately he resumed office.

“We are delighted to hear this action from the government and we hereby throw our support behind the minister to ensure strict compliance in all the affected states of the federation,” he said.

Onuchukwu, who is the current Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), also called on all enthusiasts of development at the grassroots to support Buhari so that no local government in Nigeria would be run by caretaker committee again.