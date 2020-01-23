Lalong, Lawmaker Condemn Execution of CAN Chairman, Plateau Student

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalon, has condemned the gruesome murder of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and pastor with the Church of the Brethren (EYN) at the District Church Council of Michika, Adamawa State, Reverend Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram, describing it as yet another sad tale of the inhuman activities of the terrorist group.

This is even as the lawmaker representing, Mangu/Bokkos Federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Solomon Maren has also condemned the brutal murder of Mr. Ropvil Daciya Dalep, a student of Biology Education, of the University of Maiduguri.

The late student from Plateau State, was abducted by the terrorists on his way back to school on January 9, 2020.

Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press, Dr. Simon Macham, commiserated with the family of the cleric, the Church and people of Adamawa State, urging them “not to allow the ugly incident affect their faith in God and love for humanity as the death of the late clergyman cannot be a catalyst for hatred among Nigerians who are disgusted by the cruelty of the terrorist organisation.”

He also said that the Northern Governors Forum remains united in its support for security agencies to continue to rise up to not only terrorist groups, but all forms of criminality that seek to divide the country along ethnic, religious or political lines.

He reassured that “the Northern Governors Forum stands shoulder to shoulder with President Muhammadu Buhari as he rallies the world towards defeating terror groups and their sponsors as well as the purveyors of their bizarre ideology which propagates sorrow, hatred and pain on innocent persons in the name of religion and others claims.”

Meanwhile, Maren who lamented the murder of the young student, recalled that “last year October 2019 we watched the execution video of our beloved brothers; Mr. Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham, both carpenters from Mangu LGA.”

He said, “This video of the killings of Dalep is condemnable, barbaric, inhumane and high level of wickedness against humanity. My heart bleeds, and tears ran down my cheeks when I saw the video clip of a teenage boy killing his fellow Nigerian brother.

“I call on the federal government and security agencies to brace up to their obligation to prevent further loss of lives, which cannot be tolerated.

“This heinous group called Boko Haram is yet to be decimated as claimed by the federal government but active in carrying out their evil agenda against the Nigerian people.

“On this note, I strongly demand the unconditional and quick release of other indigenes of Plateau, Miss Lilian Gyang and Abdulhamid Bashir, who were also abducted in November 2019.

“I want to use this medium to commiserate with the family of Ropvil Daciya, the Mupun nation, Pankshin LGA and all who lost their loved ones to such dastardly act, including our CAN chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi of Michika Local Government of Adamawa State.”