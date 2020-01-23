Katsina Orders Demolition of Bandits’ Houses

By Francis Sardauna

As part of ongoing onslaught against bandits in Katsina State, the state government has directed security operatives to demolish houses of bandits or kidnappers terrorizing communities in the state.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this to journalists in Gwarjo forest of Matazu Local Government during the enforcement of the law in the area on Thursday.

He said: “Katsina State government has ordered security agencies in the state to demolish houses of kidnappers arrested and confiscate the Certificate of Occupancy given to them and their properties for government.”

Isah, who led the team of security operatives to the forest suspected to be the stronghold of bandits and kidnappers, affirmed that the law would enable security agencies to eradicate bloodletting in the state.

During the raid on houses in the forest, the security operatives also apprehended two suspects with two locally made guns when they extended their search within 200 metres of their search.

He reiterated that the state government and security agencies are serious in bringing to an end the menace of banditry and kidnapping in the state, hence the raid of the forest.

He said: “On January 21, 2020 at about 18:00 hours based on intelligence report, a joint operation of police, military and repentant bandits raided kidnappers’ houses in the forest and killed one Yunusa Boka and rescued Fidausi Yusuf and her seven-month-old baby, Amin Yusuf.

“After a fierce gun duel with the bandits, the operation succeeded in rescuing one Fidausi Yusuf, aged 30 years of Burunkunza village, Kankara Local Government area of Katsina State and her seven (7) months old baby Amin Yusuf from her captors.

“The operation also succeeded in gunning down a notorious member of the bandits, one Yunusa Boka, terrorizing Danmusa and Kankara LGAs of the state.”