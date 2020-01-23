Eroton, NNPC Embark on Devt Projects in Rivers Communities

Sunday Okobi

In its efforts to bring succour to the people of Okrika Local Government Area in River State, Eroton E&P in joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recently unveiled numerous community development projects for the people of the area.

Some of the projects inaugurated last weekend included a 1,500-seater town hall centre; constructed and equipped science laboratories at the Comprehensive Secondary School in Ibaka; renovated six classroom block at Okrika National Secondary School; a solar-powered water project at Community Secondary School, Okochiri, and the construction of ICT centre as well as a library in school hall at Ibaka town, which the company said were to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Also, the company was commended for the renovation and completion of Ofiomina Ama Public Health Centre; construction of four concrete fish ponds at Okochiri; construction of Ofiomina Ama Concrete Walkway Bridge; purchase and installation of 38 desktop computers, computer workstations as well as swivel chairs at Ibaka, which the community said would go a long way in improving its development.

In his address during the inauguration of the projects, the Wakrike Cluster Development Board Chairman, Chief Dean Sandy Tonyesika, said: “The citing of the town hall and other projects here was divinely ordained, and we thank God for bringing this projects to a successful completion. When the project (Town Hall) was conceived in 2011 as a legacy project by SPDC, Okochiri was chosen as the best place for its location. Today, it stands as a symbol of beauty and authority in this kingdom.

“The town hall started as a pre-GMOU legacy project by SPDC and was subsequently handed over to a formal GMOU arrangement between NNPC/SPDC JV financing and carefully managed by the Wakrike Cluster Development Board (WCDB). However, when SPDC divested and some of its assets in 2014/15, Eroton (E&P) Company Limited took over operations in OML 18 which covers Alakiri and Orubiri fields in Okrika. By this arrangement, the new JV and Cluster Board worked hard to deliver these projects. We thank both NNPC and Eroton E&P for their commitment at ensuring that this project is completed.”

Meanwhile, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Koko Kyari, represented by Mrs. Tolulope Derin-Adefuwa of the Public Affairs Department, at the event, explained why the NNPC is the main owner of CSR projects, saying the corporation bears 55 per cent of the project costs which the joint venture (JV) operations partners execute.

According to Derin-Adefuwa, “NNPC is a torch-bearer in community development. They carry out projects in education and infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water, buildings among others. Over the years, the NNPC has also supported development in the North through the National Independent Power Project (NIPP).

On his own, the Okrika LGA Chairman, Chief Philemon Iwoloma Kingoli, lauded the NNPC/Eroton JV partnership for the community development projects in the area, as he however, asked for more especially in the area of power supply.