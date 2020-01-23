Bandits Kill Postgraduate Student in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A postgraduate student of the Othman Dan Fodio University Sokoto, Mathias Livinus, was yesterday reportedly killed by bandits in Kashinu village in the Adunu district of Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State

A report from the area has it that the student, who visited his parents in Kashinu village, was riding on a motorcycle from Goto village to Dakalo when he ran into the bandits.

He was said to have been sprayed with bullets leading to his death.

According to the reports, the bandits began their raid on several communities in the district around 9p.m. last Tuesday and continued till about 3a.m.

During the operation, it was gathered that two villagers were abducted while several others were injured.

An eyewitness said: “The bandits were seven in number shooting indiscriminately to put fear in our people, as they ran helter-skelter.”

He said the bandits, who must have invaded the community from Munya Local Government Area, however, released two out of the 32 victims they kidnapped at Beni village last week, adding: “I believe the bandits are still in the forests as I speak with you.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Abubakar, said he was at a Summit and “will get back to you.”

At the time of filing this report, the police spokesman has neither confirmed nor denied the story.