APC Candidate for Sokoto Assembly Re-run Defects to PDP

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s House of Assembly re-run election in Sokoto State, Alhaji Bature Lili, and his supporters have dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming barely two days to the scheduled House of Assembly election for Binji constituency in the state, in which Lili was seeking to retain his seat under the auspices of the APC.

“What informed my decision are the strings of victories the state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has recorded over time. When we were in the APC, we challenged his election and a re-run was held, he won. After that, we took him to the elections petition tribunal. He was adjudged the winner,” Lili explained

“We dragged him to the Appeal Court, he won. Unsatisfied, we took him to the Supreme Court, he was again handed the victory.

“Why should anyone continue to contest with somebody whom God has clearly shown that he is in support of?”

He told a crowd of PDP supporters at the party’s secretariat in Sokoto that he has withdrawn his aspiration to run again for the seat he once occupied as representative of Binji in the state House of Assembly.