Again, PDP NEC to Meet on Ihedioha, Other Issues

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Barely one week after the 87th National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met to discuss the nullification of the governorship election in Imo State by the Supreme Court that removed Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as governor, it will meet again on Monday to discuss the matter and other issues affecting the party.

In a statement issued wednesday, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Umaru Tsauri, who summoned the NEC meeting, said: “All members of the Peoples Democratic Party National Executive Committee (NEC) are hereby invited to the 88th meeting of the NEC on Monday, January 27, 2020.”

He enjoined all members to attend as the meeting would discuss critical issues affecting the country.

THISDAY gathered that the NEC meeting would review its stand on the nullification of the election of Ihedioha as governor and report to NEC the outcome of reconciliation of the factions in state chapters of the party

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Deputy National Chairman (North) of the PDP, Senator Suleiman Nazif, has said the party will bounce back to power in the region in 2023 following its improved performance in the 2019 general election.

He also said he would pursue an aggressive reconciliation agenda in the party and ensure that defectors from the party are reconciled and brought back to the PDP.

He said even though the party was robbed of its several victories in the last polls, it had the strength to recover some of the states it lost in 2015 such as Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto, Zamfara and the seat of power, having won the only senatorial seat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja in addition to Taraba State.

According to Nazif, “Nigerians are disappointed with the grave failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country, hence the resolve to shove the APC aside and return to its first love, the PDP.”

He spoke while congratulating the governors of Adamawa, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri; Taraba, Mr. Darius Ishaku; Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed; Benue, Dr. Samuel Ortom; and Sokoto, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, who were declared as duly-elected by the Supreme Court.

According to him, the PDP will recapture more states in the North under his leadership in 2023, urging Nigerians to have faith in the party and work for its unity and progress.