Transfer: Victor Moses at Inter Milan for Medical

Victor Moses’ reconciliation with Antonio Conte is nearing completion with the utility player arriving in Italy ahead of securing a loan move to Inter Milan.

Videos of Moses in Milan surfaced on social media on Tuesday morning as he underwent a medical with the high-flying Serie A side.

The 29-year-old is set to join on loan for the rest of the season with a view to making the deal permanent for £8.5million in the summer.

He had initially arrived in the city on Monday night, having cut short his 18-month loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Moses is currently deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea and had spent the past 12 months plying his trade with Fenerbahce.

However, he is set to be reunited with Conte at Inter after playing a key role in the Italian’s 2016-17 Premier League title triumph while in charge of Chelsea.

He featured 34 times in the league that term, scoring three times.

Overall the pair worked together at Stamford Bridge for two seasons before Conte was sacked just two months after the end of the 2017-18 campaign. The last season saw them win the FA Cup too.

Conte will be hoping the arrival of Moses can aid Inter’s title challenge as they look to usurp Juventus as champions of Italy. Juve (51 points) currently sit four points clear of second-placed Inter (47 points) after 20 matches apiece.