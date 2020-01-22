Tambuwal Inaugurates Four New Permanent Secretaries in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent

The Governor Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday swore in four new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Tambuwal, who said that their appointments were as a result of a vacuum that needed to be filled, added that they were appointed on merit.

He congratulated them for attaining the peak of their career, stressing that it is the desire and dream of every civil servant to reach the peak of his/her career.

He advised the new permanent secretaries to accept anywhere they are posted to.

“I will not tolerate lobbying, as doing so will make me to revoke your appointment,” he said.

The governor urged them to contribute their quota to the development of the state, adding that civil servants are the engine room of every government.

The newly inaugurated permanent secretaries included Abdullahi S Danko, former senior adviser on media and publicity to former Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, Shehu Bandi, Usaini S Gobir and Aminu Muhammad Tekada.