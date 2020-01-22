Police Arraign Three Herdsmen for Destroying Rice Farm in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

Three herdsmen have been charged before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court for unlawful destruction and malicious damage of a rice farm.

The accused persons: Nafiu Mohammed (20), Mohammed Audu (20) and Bumba Karba (17) and others at large grazed their cattle on a farm located at Okemesi Ekiti, causing massive destruction to produce on the land.According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, the incident occurred on January 7 at Apinrin Alapaye Farm Settlement in Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The prosecutor said total damage caused by the accused person to the farm belonging to the complainant, Mr. Olusola Sanni was N4.5 million.

He noted that the offences contravened section 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjo urnment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Their counsel, Mr. Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, in his ruling granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.