NOGIG 2020 : Chevron Begins Defence of Football Title against NLNG

Preliminaries of the football event of the 2020 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games will kick-off Monday January 27 at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos with the defending champions ExxonMobil taking on NLNG in the opening match.

The match which has been slated to kick off at 8 am is expected to ignite fireworks as the two teams have been training hard for the game both consider as very crucial.

“It is a game we must win in order to set a perfect tone for the successful defence of our trophy and send a signal to other contestants that we are not going to let go what we already have,” a Chevron player, who craved anonymity said to our reporter.

In the second match, PTI and SEPLAT will take the centre stage for what has been described as a match of wits. The two would be making a statement to other contenders as a good result for either of them could put them in a good stead to challenge for the title.

The third encounter which kicks off after lunch features NCDMB against competition giants NNPC, while SHELL and TOTAL will renew their rivalry in the final game of Day 1.

On Day 2, SEPLAT and DPR will open the day in a tricky tie that will kickstart their campaign while CHEVRON and NCDMB take to the pitch in the second match. In other matches, Eroton will take on SHELL while NAOC and NLNG will end the day in a late afternoon match.

There will also be matches on Day 3. Winners and runners up from the two groups will clash in the semi finals which come up on Friday 30 January.

The final comes up on March 1, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.