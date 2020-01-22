CIBN Holds Forum on Economic Outlook

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) Centre for Financial Studies in collaboration with B. Adedipe Associates Limited will examine the economic and business outlook for 2020 next Tuesday.

The event will hold in Lagos.

According to the CIBN, the breakfast programme aims to examine the global and domestic economies in the past year and make projections for the current year.

This year’s theme of the event is “Economic outlook: Implications for businesses in Nigeria in 2020”, the forum would have keynote speaker and lead discussants including the Minister of Industry, Trade, & Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Joseph Nnana; and Country Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ms. Eme Essien.

Others include Hon. Samuel Egube, Commissioner for Economic Planning & Budget, Lagos State; Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chief Executive Officer, Best Foods Global Ltd; Mr. Kabir Tijjani, Executive Director, Business Development, North & Strategy, Premium Pension Ltd; Mr. Femi Awoyemi, CEO, Proshare and among others.

“The programme aims to review the expectations of local businesses concerning global economic and political developments; analyses the implications of the developing economic and political tendencies for key business sectors in Nigeria; discussing feasible business survival strategies and chart, practicable ways of mitigating business’ risks and improve performances,” a statement from the institute explained.

Expected participants at the event are employees of financial institutions, regulatory bodies, commercial banks, development banks, microfinance banks, insurance companies, business owners and capital market operators.