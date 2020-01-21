Police Stop Amotekun Rally in Lagos

By Segun James

Armed mobile policemen have taken over Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, venue of the pro-Amotekun rally in Lagos.

Code-named “Amotekun Solidarity Walk.” It was organised by Yoruba World Congress to show a peaceful protest and support for the new security outfit set up by governments of southwestern states.

THISDAY correspondent, who was at the venue confirmed the heavy presence of security personnel along the roads and other recreation parks nearby.

As at the time of this report, many people were still at the area, even as the police were polite and nobody was molested.

YWC had called on Yoruba sons and daughters to come out in large numbers on Tuesday to participate in a rally in support Operation Amotekun.