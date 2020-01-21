NTA Partners HotSports for Live Broadcast of FIFA World Cup Draw

As Nigerian football fans eagerly await Super Eagles’ opponents in the qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has announced exclusive live broadcast of the draw live from Cairo tonight.

The telecast will start shortly before the 6pm (Nigerian time) event, which holds at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the Egyptian capital.

This is the first indication of the resolve of NTA in partnership with its marketing consultancy, HotSports to bring all the matches of the qualifiers and the finals of Qatar 2022 to its teeming viewers and their associated brands.

Nigeria’s senior football team will be seeded in the draw which will set the 40 qualifying countries apart in 10 second round groups, with winners then reduced to five FIFA World Cup finalists from the continent.

The partnership between NTA and HotSports delivered all the matches of last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt to millions of homes in Nigeria. The matches were produced at the Lagos facility of HS Media Group, the holding company of HotSports.

Last October, the partners were joined by African Independent Television (AIT) to produce the live broadcast of the Grade A friendly between Nigeria and the five-time world champions Brazil, which was played in Singapore.

NTA has the right to broadcast on free-to-air channels the matches of Nigeria’s national teams and clubs in continental competitions.