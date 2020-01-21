D’Tigers to Start 2021 Afrobasket Qualification Race in November

D’Tigers will compete in Group D alongside Mali, Rwanda and Algeria for a place in the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship.

The Olympic Games bound squad who narrowly lost the 2017 title to co-host, Tunisia will start the qualification campaign between the 23rd of November and 1st of December, 2020 at venues yet to be determined by FIBA Africa.

Although, D’Tigers are tipped as one of the favorites during the qualifiers, but the Nigeria Basketball Federation will not leave anything to chance as they are focused on commencing an early preparation.

The teams will play two tournaments format during the three international windows for a place in 2021 Afrobasket Championship.

The final phase of qualifiers will be played between 15th and 23rd of February, 2021 by all the 20 countries divided into five groups.

The top three teams from each group will automatically qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 to be held in Rwanda.