APC Chieftain Urges Sanwo-Olu to Appoint Seasoned Sports Administrator

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Moshood Salvador, has called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to appoint ‘seasoned and tested’ sports administrators to move forward sporting activities in the state.

Salvador made the call during his courtesy visit to the Lagos Office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

He said that for Lagos State to excel in the sports sector, notable sports administrators should be placed in charge.

“Sport is a serious matter unfortunately, many people are not taking it serious but we need to take sports serious in Lagos State meaning the sector should be given to best hands.

“We all know serious sports administrators; we don’t need to put politics in everything; the rest is left for the governor to make the right decision that will move Lagos State forward in sports,” he said.

Salvador said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu needed to appoint those that would move the state forward in sports by reporting directly to him and updating him on current happenings in the sporting world.