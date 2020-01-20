You’re Products of Manipulation, PDP Replies APC Govs over Imo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the reason governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are standing alone in defence of the widely condemned judgment of the Supreme Court on Imo State governorship election was because many of them are products of huge electoral manipulations.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC governors’ attempt at cheap blackmail would never stop the PDP and millions of Nigerians from demanding for a review and reversal of the judgment in which the Supreme Court allegedly manufactured and donated fictitious votes to name a fourth position candidate and declared him as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

PDP added that it’s rather not surprising to many that the APC governors could allow themselves to be enlisted to haul insults at the PDP with a view to blur and distort the grave miscarriage of justice because many of them are products and beneficiaries of electoral manipulations.

“The APC governors’ part in this script appears very glaring. Of course, who else will the flies support except a person with open smelly sore?

“This is also why APC governors are encouraging their party to engage in underhand measures and supporting injustice instead of following democratic processes.

“In comparing the Imo State judgment to that of governorship elections in Zamfara and Rivers states, the APC governors forgot that Nigerians are abreast of the facts,” PDP said.

The opposition noted that governors of the ruling party deliberately veiled the fact that they lost Zamfara and Rivers states as a result of their internal wrangling over their failure to conduct a credible primary, which voided their votes and left the party with the second highest number of votes as the winner.

PDP described this as the difference from the judgement of Imo State where fictitious votes were allegedly manufactured by the Supreme Court and donated to the APC to lift it from the fourth position to become winner.

PDP said in making their plea for the rejected judgement, the APC governors should explain to Nigerians how the Supreme Court, in its bid to award votes to APC, ended up declaring a total valid votes of 950,952 votes above the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s official 823,743 total number of accredited voters for the election.

“Can the APC governors explain to Nigerians how and where the Supreme Court manufactured the extra 127,743 vote above the number of accredited voters.

“What can they say to the fact that the Supreme Court could not produce the details of the votes from each of the fictitious 388 polling units, upon which it based the ruling?

“Furthermore, can the APC governors explain why the Supreme Court summersaulted on its declaration on a host of cases, particularly the Atiku vs Atiku case, that for a petitioner to succeed in allegation of infraction of any provision of the Electoral Act, especially one complaining about malpractice, the petitioner must call witnesses polling unit by polling units?” The opposition party queried.

APC governors, PDP said, should therefore steer clear of the Imo State judgement as the PDP would never abandon its determination to get the judgement reversed.